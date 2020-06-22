LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #82 'Campus in 1930s'

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Check out these historical photos from the 1930s and 1940s. Mintaka's take: This photo above shows the construction of the Clemson Post Office in 1940. This building was purchased by the university in 1973 and became Mell Hall. The question sometimes comes up as to what was in that spot prior to the building of the Post Office in 1940. This photo is from the early 1930s and shows the area where Mell Hall now stands. It's poor quality, but I can help describe the location. The photo was taken on Bowman Field with the old YMCA out of view on the left and the old location of Dan's on the right. The building on the left with white columns is the old Methodist church. The small white building in the background is what would later be an AMOCO gas station. The parking lot in the foreground is where Mell Hall now stands. Here's another photo taken from a plane that shows not only that area but a good deal of the campus in the early 1930s. Also, notice that Donaldson, Wannamaker, Bowen, and Bradley Halls (Frat Quad) are not in the photos. That large white flat area that is there behind Godfrey Hall are tennis courts.

