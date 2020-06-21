LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #81 'Old Main on fire in 1894'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Check out these historical photos of Old Main catching fire in 1894. Mintaka's take: It was on, May 22, in 1894, when a fire broke out in a third-floor laboratory. Thanks to the action of the cadets in forming bucket brigades, the exterior walls were saved, but all of the school's library was lost, including books that once belonged to John C. Calhoun and Clemson. Reconstruction of what we now call Tillman Hall was quickly planned as the original architects, Brooks and Morgan of Atlanta, were retained at a fee of five percent to plan and supervise the work. The total cost for rebuilding was $22,993.00.

Amazingly this photo was taken just days before the fire and one of the earliest photos in existence of the entire student body.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

Please send any historic photos you would like to share to [email protected]