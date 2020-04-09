LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #8 'Film review in 1940'
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, April 9, 2020 9:48 AM

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no live sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Check out this historical photo of Frank Howard watching football film with Booty Payne, Carroll Hambright, and Hawk Craig in 1940.

Howard retired from coaching December 10, 1969, after 39 years on the Clemson coaching staff, 30 of which were as head coach.

