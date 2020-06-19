LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #79 'Downtown Clemson in 1970s'

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Check out these historical photos of downtown Clemson in the 1970s. Mintaka's take: Many places downtown are long gone like Chanello's Pizza, the Study Hall, J & E's Restaurant, Clint's Barber Shop, The Book Store, and Dobsons Hardware to name a few. In this photo, we see Chanello's Pizza on the left. J & E's Restaurant is also shown, where they use to be open 24 hours, the sign on the window was pasted over to show they were only open 18 hours. This was one popular spot, the Book Store. They even had a back entrance near Clint's Barber Shop.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

Please send any historic photos you would like to share to