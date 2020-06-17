LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #77 'Different Clemson sports in 1960s'

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Check out several historical photos of different sports in the 1960s. Mintaka's take: Nothing like watching a track meet on Riggs Field. I always thought that when track was moved off of Riggs, that it was missing something. In the above photo Wannamaker Hall is seen in the upper left of the photo. Another early 60s photo with a sea of prefabs in the background. I'm not sure where the photo was taken but if I had to guess, I would say the area where Littlejohn is now? Don't know for sure.

I enjoyed the JV football games. The above is also early 60s of a JV game in Death Valley. These games were usually played on the Friday before the varsity games. Good seats were easy to get.

A greased pole in Death Valley? Yes, that's correct, continuing with the theme of the sports in the early 60s, this photo was taken on "Senior Day." As graduation approaches, seniors get their classes suspended for a day where they head to Death Valley for a little fun like a greased pole and other events, plus a barbeque. The event would continue into the night with a "Senior Day Dance."

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

Please send any historic photos you would like to share to [email protected]