LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #71 'The Dairy in the 1920s'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Check out these historical photos of the Dairy Science Building in the 1920s. Mintaka's take: Built in 1912 at a cost $20,000, the above photo shows the building around the mid-20s. The Dairy was often involved in a joke played on the freshmen. Word would get out that the refrigeration equipment in the Dairy had gone out, putting hundreds of gallons of ice cream in danger of melting and that officials in the Dairy were giving out ice cream for free. Seems the gullible freshmen would fall for this and grab whatever container they could and run toward the Dairy, only to find out they had been duped. Here's another mid-20s photo of the interior.

The Dairy was located beside Long Hall as seen in these photos.

