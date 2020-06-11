LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #71 'The Dairy in the 1920s'
Check out these historical photos of the Dairy Science Building in the 1920s.

Mintaka's take: Built in 1912 at a cost $20,000, the above photo shows the building around the mid-20s.

The Dairy was often involved in a joke played on the freshmen. Word would get out that the refrigeration equipment in the Dairy had gone out, putting hundreds of gallons of ice cream in danger of melting and that officials in the Dairy were giving out ice cream for free. Seems the gullible freshmen would fall for this and grab whatever container they could and run toward the Dairy, only to find out they had been duped.

Here's another mid-20s photo of the interior.

The Dairy was located beside Long Hall as seen in these photos.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

