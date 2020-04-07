LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #6 'Jess Neely coaching in 1938'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no live sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Check out this historical photo of Clemson head coach Jess Neely and some of his players in 1938. Neely coached at Clemson from 1931 to 1939, compiling a 43-35-7 record. Mintaka's pic description: Head Coach Jess Neely (left) talking to his players during a game back in 1938. It was Jess Neely who had Clemson move away from the old official colors of pale purple and gold to what we have now. The reason was he wanted uniforms that were more colorfast. So he worked with the school of textiles at Clemson to develop uniforms that could hold their color better from the constant washing and the exposure to sunlight. Their recommendation was to use deeper colors such as North-western purple and burnt orange.