LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #58 'Aerial view in 1940s, 1960s'

Friday, May 29, 2020

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports.

Check out this postcard of an aerial view of Clemson in the 1940s, courtesy of TigerNet user Dave.

Check out this aerial view of Clemson in the 1960s:

Mintaka's take: An aerial photograph of Clemson taken sometime in the mid to late 60s.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

