LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #53 'Larry Nance'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Check out this historical photo of Larry Nance. Mintaka's Take: Clemson's own Larry Nance in 1980 in a game against the Wake Forest Deacons. Nance would go on to play thirteen seasons in the NBA (3x All-Star) and be the first winner of the NBA Slam Dunk Contest in 1984. He was nicknamed the 'High-Ayatolla of Slamola'. Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

P.S. Please send any historic photos you would like to share to tony@tigernet.com.