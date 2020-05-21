LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #50 'Executive/Gantt Circle'

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Check out these historical photos in front of Tillman Hall. Mintaka's take: Tillman Hall has always had an abundance of photos of it over the years from various angles. The arch of the front door is a good example as seen below from this late 1920s photo. From time to time photographers will take a photo from this angle looking out away from Tillman. The photo below is also from the late 1920s titled Executive Circle from the doorway. At just about 50 years later, here's a photo from the same angle taken in the late 1970s.

Today the circle in front of Tillman is called Gantt Circle as the student government and the Air Force ROTC were co-sponsors for its renovation to improve its appearance.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

P.S. Please send any historic photos you would like to share to tony@tigernet.com.