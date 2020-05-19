LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #48 'Aerial photo in early 1950s'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Check out these historical photos of Clemson's campus in the early 1950s. Mintaka's take: Here we have a rather large aerial shot of the campus in the early 50s. Notice that Brackett Hall is in the photo, and it was completed in 1951, but the old barracks are still in the photo, so it has to be taken before the summer of 1954. This is probably one of the last good aerial photos of the old campus as the old barrack's days are numbered at this point. One of the first things to go is the old smokestack for the old boiler room. This is the only close up photo I've ever seen of that old smokestack. You can also see the back of the second and third barracks in this photo too, as they won't be too far behind in being leveled.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

P.S. Please send any historic photos you would like to share to tony@tigernet.com.