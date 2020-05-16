LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #45 '1929 Uniforms'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Check out a historical photo of the baseball uniforms from 1929. Mintaka's take: It is interesting to me to see some of the older uniforms that our Tigers have worn over the years. Take for example the 1929 Tiger Baseball team. Notice particularly the left sleeve of the uniform. Is that a tiger? Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

P.S. Please send any historic photos you would like to share to tony@tigernet.com.