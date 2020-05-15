LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #44 'Fike Field House in 1929'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Check out a few historical photos of the Fike Field House. Mintaka's take: In 1968, the Tiger's last opponent in Fike was Georgia Tech. The photo above was taken at that last game, ending a long run in the Fike gym. Sometimes confusion surrounds Fike as to when it was built. In some publications, the university lists Fike as being built in 1940 (front-side), which is partly correct. The gym at Fike actually goes all the way back to an era prior to the depression. The above and below photos show the construction of the gym in 1929. In those days it was simply called the "New Field House." On January 7, 1930 the New Field House was dedicated and opened as the Tigers took on the Furman. The captain of that Clemson team was Bob Jones.

