LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #43 'Young Bob Bradley'

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Check out a few historical photos of Bob Bradley who was the Clemson SID for 34-years from 1955-1989. He worked an amazing 502 consecutive Clemson football games between October 20, 1955 and October 14, 2000. I actually had the pleasure to meet him a few times when I used to shoot gameday photos in the early days of TigerNet. Mintaka's take: Check out Bob Bradley as a Clemson student during his senior year. The class of 1949 got a special treat, a perfect 11-0-0 football season in the fall of 1948.

Bradley majored in Textile Manufacturing and was the editor of the Tiger newspaper his senior year.



