LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #42 'Tough times for Hootie'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Check out this historical photo of Hootie Ingram, getting replaced by Red Parker during a press conference. After a 4-7 season, Ingram resigned from Clemson on December 5, 1972. Ingram went on to become the athletic director at Alabama and retired from that position in 1995 after the program was placed on NCAA probation for various issues. Mintaka's take: At the end of the 1972 football season, after a 4-7 record, Hootie Ingram calls it quits. In his three years as head coach, his overall record was 12-21 (.364 winning percentage). In today's photo, we see Hootie (left), R.C. Edwards (center), and Hootie's replacement, Red Parker (right), in a press conference announcing the coaching change. Interestingly, it seemed like a big event at the time, but these days it's just a footnote in history.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

P.S. Please send any historic photos you would like to share to tony@tigernet.com.