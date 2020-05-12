LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #41 'Clemson Boxing in 1940s'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Check out these historical photos of Clemson Boxing in the 1940s. Mintaka's take: Today we'll look at a major sport of the 30s and 40s. Boxing. The photo above is of a Clemson boxer by the name of Brown back in 1942. Apparently, Brown was up against the VPI Conference Champ by the name of Andrews. After a slow couple of rounds at the start, our man Brown took over and won the fight. This was the highlight of the 1942 season as our Tigers didn't do as well as they have done in past seasons. Perhaps this was due to the start of the war, as our boxing team was missing some key fighters that season. These matches would take place at Fike Field House, usually after a basketball game, and were very popular. This photo above shows the announcer and referee. Now, imagine how great that would be. You're at a basketball game in Fike, and when it's over, they entertain you with a couple of boxing matches.

By the way, during the 1942 season, the boxing coach was Walter Cox.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

