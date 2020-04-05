LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #4 'Frank Howard wearing a wig'
Sunday, April 5, 2020

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no live sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Check out this historical photo of legendary head coach Frank Howard who has the all-time football wins record (165) at Clemson.

Howard retired from coaching December 10, 1969, after 39 years on the Clemson coaching staff, 30 of which were as head coach.

The pic shows Howard being humorous wearing a wig for laughs for then ACC Commissioner Bob James.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our fourth retro photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back at some of the changes over the years in Tiger Town.

