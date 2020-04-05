LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #4 'Frank Howard wearing a wig'

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Check out this historical photo of legendary head coach Frank Howard who has the all-time football wins record (165) at Clemson.

Howard retired from coaching December 10, 1969, after 39 years on the Clemson coaching staff, 30 of which were as head coach.

The pic shows Howard being humorous wearing a wig for laughs for then ACC Commissioner Bob James.

