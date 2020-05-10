LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #39 'Downtown Clemson in 1920s'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Check out these historical photos of Downtown Clemson in the 1920s. Mintaka's take: Today we've got to blow the dust off these photos because they are very old, taken around the late 1920s. They are small and the resolution is poor, but they show an area of downtown that is hardly ever seen in that era. The above photo is from what is now downtown Clemson facing toward Tillman. If you look at the photo you can tell where Sloan's store is, or for the younger crowd, the building that the Subway restaurant is located today.

Now, I'm about 95% sure that the photo above was taken on the same day by the same person back in the late 1920s. I think he just crossed the road and took a photo of what is now downtown Clemson. Like I said, 95% sure but I can't find any landmarks to confirm it. If he did, then the house in the upper right corner is sitting where Mr. Knickerbocker's was located. Amazing, isn't it?

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

P.S. Please send any historic photos you would like to share to tony@tigernet.com.