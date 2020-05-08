LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #37 'Fike Field House'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no live sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Check out this historical photo of Fike Field House in the early 1960s. Mintaka's take: Perhaps no other building on the Clemson campus can compare to the peculiar oddity that was Fike Field House. Keep in mind that Littlejohn Coliseum wasn't built until the 1968-69 season, prior to that Fike was the home court. Former Wake Forest head coach Horace McKinney said it was tough conditions playing in Fike Field House.

“That place was so dark,” McKinney said in an interview. “The referees had to come in wearing coal miners’ helmets. It was dark brown everywhere, and when they started playing things were pitch black. People’s feet were the out-of-bounds marks and they’d sit there and pluck the hair on our players’ legs when they tried to throw the ball in.”

Clemson finished with 200 wins in 39 basketball seasons in the building.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

P.S. Please send any historic photos you would like to share to tony@tigernet.com.