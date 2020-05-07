LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #36 'Tank on campus in 1950s'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no live sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Check out the historical photos of a tank on campus in the 1950s. Mintaka's take: It's not everyday that you see a woman eating an ice cream cone in a tank at Death Valley. At first I thought she was in a manhole or something, but that is, in fact, a tank turret. After doing a little research, I did find that there was a light tank rolling around campus in the early 50s, as seen below in the photo with this Lieutenant. Here we see the Armor ROTC unit on campus taking delivery of the light tank. Now that is what you call the ultimate tailgating vehicle.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

P.S. Please send any historic photos you would like to share to tony@tigernet.com.