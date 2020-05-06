LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #35 'Earle Hall'

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Check out the historical photo of Earle Hall in the 1960s.

Mintaka's take: The building was named for Samuel B. Earle and it was the first building on campus to be named for a living person at the time of dedication (November 1, 1959).

During the late 80s Earle Hall was best known for this prank.

