LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #34 'Football games on Riggs Field'
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, May 5, 2020 9:01 AM

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no live sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Check out the historical photo of a football game on Riggs Field in the 1930s.

Mintaka's take: I did a little looking and found this photo showing the type of photographic equipment that was used back in the 1930s. Once again this is taken on Riggs Field. Given that this was done around the time of the depression, I guess they did the best they could with the funds available, often with mixed results.

