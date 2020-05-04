LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #33 'Howard and Neely strategize'

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Check out the historical photo of Jess Neely and Frank Howard in the 1930s.

From 1931-1939, Neely had an overall record of 43-35-7 as head coach of the Tigers.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

P.S. Please send any historic photos you would like to share to tony@tigernet.com.