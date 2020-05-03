LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #32 'Johnstone Hall'

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Check out a few historical photos of Johnstone Hall.

Mintaka's take: This night photo is parts of Johnstone Hall that were torn down in 2002.

This photo was taken in the early 70s showing the information desk in the plaza area.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

P.S. Please send any historic photos you would like to share to tony@tigernet.com.