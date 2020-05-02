LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #31 'Tillman Hall in 1930s'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no live sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Check out this historical photo of Tillman Hall in the 1930s. Mintaka's take: This is the "Agricultural Building" as it was known in the 1930s. The building was renamed "Tillman Hall" later in 1943. If look close, there is no Thomas Green Clemson statue in front, as that came later too. One thing you do see is a great deal of ivy covering the building, which was a common practice at that time. Also, notice that all of the windows are open as everyone tried to cope with the noonday heat as best they could.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

P.S. Please send any historic photos you would like to share to tony@tigernet.com.