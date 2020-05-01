LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #30 'Hoke Sloan'
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, May 1, 2020 8:22 AM

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no live sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Check out this historical photo of Clemson legend Hoke Sloan in the late 1930s.

Mintaka's take: Sloan was the tennis coach at Clemson from 1919 till 1958. Up until 1940 he was never paid and worked as a volunteer, and would drive the team around in his own car.

Hoke Sloan also owned a men's clothing store in town, located next to Dan's (where the Subway restaurant is now). In addition, he was a huge fundraiser for IPTAY, by driving his car out to meet past alumni and persuading them to join.

Although Hoke Sloan grew up in Clemson, he was not a Clemson graduate, but rather an Auburn grad of 1917.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

P.S. Please send any historic photos you would like to share to tony@tigernet.com.

