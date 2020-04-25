LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #24 'Aerial view of campus in 1948'

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Check out this historical photo taken around 1948 of Clemson's campus.

Mintaka's take: Notice the buildings that are in front of Fike. Those were temporary barracks put up during WWII and were quickly taken down soon after this photo.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our 24rd retro photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

P.S. Please send any historic photos you would like to share to tony@tigernet.com.