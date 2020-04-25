LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #24 'Aerial view of campus in 1948'
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, April 25, 2020 9:35 AM

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no live sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Check out this historical photo taken around 1948 of Clemson's campus.

Mintaka's take: Notice the buildings that are in front of Fike. Those were temporary barracks put up during WWII and were quickly taken down soon after this photo.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our 24rd retro photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

P.S. Please send any historic photos you would like to share to tony@tigernet.com.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Twitter reacts to Tanner Muse drafted by Raiders
Twitter reacts to Tanner Muse drafted by Raiders
Kirby Smart calls out coaches negatively recruiting UGA saying 'SEC too tough'
Kirby Smart calls out coaches negatively recruiting UGA saying 'SEC too tough'
Three Tigers listed among best available on final NFL draft day
Three Tigers listed among best available on final NFL draft day
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week