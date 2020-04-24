LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #23 'World War II Post office'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no live sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Check out this historical photo taken during the start of World War II as the cadets would head to the Post office (now Mell Hall) after every meal. Mintaka's take: During World War II Clemson's enrollment dropped dramatically from 2,370 in 1942 to just 745 in 1944. The Class of 1944 was the smallest class in Clemson history with 13 graduates. It should be noted however, that while Clemson's enrollment had dropped, the US military had transformed the campus into a training camp with close to a thousand men from the Army and five hundred from the Air Force. Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our 23rd retro photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

P.S. Please send any historic photos you would like to share to tony@tigernet.com.