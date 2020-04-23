LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #22 '1937 Tigers'

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no live sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Check out this historical photo from 1937 showing Frank Howard (far right) with some of the team looking over a write up of their game with Florida, where the Tigers won 10-9 in Gainesville, FL. At the time Frank Howard was an assistant coach while Jess Neely was the head coach for the Tigers. Mintaka's Take: An interesting twist of fate about this game was that Florida's head coach was Josh Cody, the former Clemson head coach. Cody had a 29-11-1 record at Clemson, but after he left the Tigers, he never had a winning season again. Even after not having a head coaching position for 15 years, Temple thought they would try putting the now elderly Cody in charge of their football team in 1955. The result was a 0-8 record that year. Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our 22nd retro photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

P.S. Please send any historic photos you would like to share to tony@tigernet.com.