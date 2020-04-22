LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #21 'Lynch Drugs'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no live sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Check out this historical photo of Lynch Drugs after it opened in 1963. Mintaka's take: This business stayed around for 33 years (except for a brief interruption in the mid-70s due to a direct lightning hit) until Tom Lynch sold it to Eckerd Drug in 1997. Tom Lynch, a 1958 Clemson graduate, was a former trustee of the university. Probably one of the unique aspects of this business was the large number of "wanted" and "for sale" cards taped to the inside glass near the front doors. It seems that if anyone wanted to buy or sell something, the postings at Lynch Drug was the most likely place to go. Postings of "furniture for sale" were particularly high during April and May as the students would rather sell their belongings than move them. Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our 21st retro photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

P.S. Please send any historic photos you would like to share to tony@tigernet.com.