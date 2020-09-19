LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #170 'Marvin Sims'
Mintaka's take: Today’s Tiger Lettermen is Marvin Sims.

Position: FB

Years: 1977,78,79

Sims had 316 rushes for 1541 yards and four rushing touchdowns at Clemson.

He was drafted by the Colts in the 12th round (324th overall) of the 1980 NFL Draft.

