LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #170 'Marvin Sims'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the historic photos on our website

Mintaka's take: Today’s Tiger Lettermen is Marvin Sims.

Position: FB

Years: 1977,78,79

Sims had 316 rushes for 1541 yards and four rushing touchdowns at Clemson.

He was drafted by the Colts in the 12th round (324th overall) of the 1980 NFL Draft.

