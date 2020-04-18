LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #17 'Clemson vs. Duke in 1949'

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Check out this historical photo of Clemson vs. Duke in 1949.

The baseball game was played just west of Riggs Field, and Clemson was coached by Walter Cox.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our 17th retro photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.