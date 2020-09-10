LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #162 'Jim Stuckey'
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, September 10, 2020 9:59 AM

Mintaka's take: Today's Tiger Lettermen is Jim Stuckey.

Years: 1976,77,78,79

In 1979, Stuckey was a consensus All-America for the Tigers.

He was drafted in the first round (20th overall) by the San Franscisco 49ers in the 1980 NFL draft.

WATCH: Tigers react to Clemson football's Drake music video
Former Clemson basketball great returning to program
Clemson soccer exhibition canceled after positive COVID-19 tests
