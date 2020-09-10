LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #162 'Jim Stuckey'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the historic photos on our website, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Today's Tiger Lettermen is Jim Stuckey.

Years: 1976,77,78,79

In 1979, Stuckey was a consensus All-America for the Tigers.

He was drafted in the first round (20th overall) by the San Franscisco 49ers in the 1980 NFL draft.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.