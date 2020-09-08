LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #160 'Inaugural game in Memorial Stadium'
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, September 8, 2020 8:57 AM

Tate Horton sent in the following historic Clemson photo:

Horton's take: My father (Clemson '36 and football team member '33-'35) and mother attended the inaugural game in Memorial Stadium against PC on Sept. 19, 1942 while he was on leave from active duty at Fort McClellan, Alabama. My mother took a photo of the teams lining up for the kickoff. Pretty empty on the PC side of the field.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
DeAndre Hopkins to become highest-paid non-QB ever
DeAndre Hopkins to become highest-paid non-QB ever
Clemson depth chart released for Wake Forest opener
Clemson depth chart released for Wake Forest opener
Swinney on Bresee: 'Don't think we've ever had one like him as a freshman'
Swinney on Bresee: 'Don't think we've ever had one like him as a freshman'
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week