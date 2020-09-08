LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #160 'Inaugural game in Memorial Stadium'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Tate Horton sent in the following historic Clemson photo:

Horton's take: My father (Clemson '36 and football team member '33-'35) and mother attended the inaugural game in Memorial Stadium against PC on Sept. 19, 1942 while he was on leave from active duty at Fort McClellan, Alabama. My mother took a photo of the teams lining up for the kickoff. Pretty empty on the PC side of the field.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.