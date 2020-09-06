LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #158 'Johnstone Hall'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the historic photos on our website, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Here's a few more classic photos of Johnstone. No other dorm on campus was like Johnstone.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.