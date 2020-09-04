LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #156 '1976 Basketball team photo'
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, September 4, 2020 8:04 AM

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this time with little or no sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Here's a classic photo of the 1976 Basketball team. No doubt the most famous player on the team was Wayne "Tree" Rollins (#30).

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

