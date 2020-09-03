LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #155 'Off-campus store'

Mintaka's take: For a change of pace we'll go off campus and visit an old store that had been around for a very long time. Many of the old timers will remember this old place out on highway 93. The photo below was taken in the late 70s but it was called many things over the years.

I remember when I was little my dad would drive us to this old store to get either an ice cream or a coke after church.

There was always the sound of the bait machine running in the front that was filled with minnows for fishermen to buy before heading out onto the newly built Lake Hartwell.

I remember it had screen doors that had "Merita Bread" printed across them. Old wooden floors worn down in the center of each isle from all the traffic over the years. And a real old Coke machine that was like a chest and you had to fish the soda bottle around this maze and then put it near this trap door and insert your coins and pull it up and out.

