LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #153 'Moving into Johnstone Hall'

Tony Crumpton

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this time with little or no sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: This time of year reminds me of those hot days of moving into a dorm room. Johnstone Hall was a like a beehive of activity during these days, since it housed the most number of students.

It was during these hot days that the guys in Johnstone brought in huge amounts of lumber to alter their dorm rooms. It was amazing to see what these guys would construct.

It only took one trip up the stairs before more innovated ideas were tried, some with success and some not so successful.

After awhile these plans started to take shape and the effort was well worth it.

Once the lumber was brought up, construction began. Many times these projects would make a huge mess in the halls, which made moving in even more of a task as other students hade to make their way around these projects.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.