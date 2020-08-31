LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #152 'Homecoming in 1948'

Mintaka's take: The date is November 20, 1948 and it's happy times in Death Valley as the Tigers took on Duquesne for homecoming. In the photo below we see the Duquesne player (#40) trying to make yardage against the Tiger defense, but to no avail as the Tigers shutout the Dukes that afternoon 42-0.

Coming into homecoming that year the Tigers were 7-0. A victory over Duquesne would almost assure the Tigers a

bowl bid. Below is yet another TD by Jackie Calvert as the Tigers take care of business and polish off the Dukes. The highpoint of the game came as Ray Mathews returned a punt for 80 yards.

After the game Frank Howard was presented with a new car. Making the presentation was Clemson Life Trustee James F. Byrnes, for whom Byrnes Hall is named after.

From that point the Tigers would go on and finish the season 11-0 (5-0 SoCon), including a 24-23 victory over Missouri at the Gator Bowl. Happy times in Death Valley! Go Tigers!