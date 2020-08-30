LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #151 'Campus snow pics from 1960s'
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, August 30, 2020 8:45 AM

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this time with little or no sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Maybe these photos from the late 60s might take the edge off the late summer heat.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

