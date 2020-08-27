LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #148 'Snowy day on campus in 1970s'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this time with little or no sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: These photos are from the late 70s, obviously taken on a very cold day. These photos give a great overview of the campus from the top of the Clemson House. Notice also that there is only the South Upper Deck at DV.

It's funny how if you look at each building on campus it can cause you to recall some person or event. I guess this is why my daughter says it takes too long for me to get to Death Valley from where we park on game days. Walking through campus just brings back a flood of memories.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.