LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #147 'Amoco station'

Mintaka's take: Shortly after World War II the influx of student automobiles started to steadily climb. With more and more cars showing up on campus, this humble little station started to find itself in a thriving auto repair location, since it was clearly the nearest gas station to the students. There were others like the old Esso station (aka Esso Club), but this old Amoco station was always a busy one.

Many a student had to limp, tow or even push their car to this old station in hopes that they could fix the problem in time for them to go home for the weekend or holidays. Once the diagnosis was determined, it would sometime follow a call home to the parents, urging them to wire the proper funds if they wanted to see their offspring anytime soon.

As the enrollment of Clemson increased, so did the number of vehicles parked all around this little station. I'm not sure but I think this little station finally closed it's doors around the end of the 70s to make room for something that could make even more money than fixing student cars, and that could only mean one thing, a convenience store.

