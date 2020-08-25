LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #146 'Football in 1960s'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this time with little or no sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Here's a couple of photos, one of Jimmy Addison the other of Jimmy White. The photo below is of Jimmy Addison (#18) and is a rare excellent color photo from that era.

I couldn't come up with an equally nice photo of Jimmy White, but this one is of him diving for a TD against Furman.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.