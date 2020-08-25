LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #146 'Football in 1960s'
TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this time with little or no sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Here's a couple of photos, one of Jimmy Addison the other of Jimmy White. The photo below is of Jimmy Addison (#18) and is a rare excellent color photo from that era.

I couldn't come up with an equally nice photo of Jimmy White, but this one is of him diving for a TD against Furman.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

Top Clemson News of the Week