LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #145 'Boxing in 1940'
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, August 24, 2020 8:03 AM

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this time with little or no sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Today I have a couple of photos from our boxing team as they defeat South Carolina back in 1940. The photo below is of our own middle-weight, Cayton Cargill, as he lays one on the Gamecock "Attaway." This photo is kind of a personal favorite to me.

These matches were usually held after a basketball game in Fike and had to have been great entertainment.

The next photo is of our own lightweight, Edgar Ross, as he overcomes a second round knockdown to defeat his Gamecock opponent. Overall Clemson won a 5 to 3 victory that night way back in 1940.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson institutes furlough program from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31
Clemson institutes furlough program from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31
Former Clemson WR leaves practice with injury
Former Clemson WR leaves practice with injury
More details on Clemson athletics pay cuts
More details on Clemson athletics pay cuts
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week