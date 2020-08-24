LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #145 'Boxing in 1940'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this time with little or no sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Today I have a couple of photos from our boxing team as they defeat South Carolina back in 1940. The photo below is of our own middle-weight, Cayton Cargill, as he lays one on the Gamecock "Attaway." This photo is kind of a personal favorite to me.

These matches were usually held after a basketball game in Fike and had to have been great entertainment.

The next photo is of our own lightweight, Edgar Ross, as he overcomes a second round knockdown to defeat his Gamecock opponent. Overall Clemson won a 5 to 3 victory that night way back in 1940.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.