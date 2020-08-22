LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #143 'South Upper Deck stands'
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, August 22, 2020

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this time with little or no sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Happy times in Death Valley around the 1978 season.

As the South Upper Deck starts to take shape.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

Top Clemson News of the Week