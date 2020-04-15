LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #14 'Death Valley in 1952'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no live sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Check out this historical photo of Death Valley from the 1952 season. Check out a few videos from the 1952 season: Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our 14th retro photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at changes regarding Clemson.

P.S. Please send any historic photos you would like to share to tony@tigernet.com.