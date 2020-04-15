LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #14 'Death Valley in 1952'
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, April 15, 2020 9:05 AM

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no live sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Check out this historical photo of Death Valley from the 1952 season.

Check out a few videos from the 1952 season:

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our 14th retro photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at changes regarding Clemson.

P.S. Please send any historic photos you would like to share to tony@tigernet.com.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
247Sports releases updated rankings for Clemson commits, targets
247Sports releases updated rankings for Clemson commits, targets
Three Tigers listed in Mel Kiper's 2020 NFL Mock Draft 4.0
Three Tigers listed in Mel Kiper's 2020 NFL Mock Draft 4.0
WATCH: Isaiah Simmons NFL Draft tape
WATCH: Isaiah Simmons NFL Draft tape
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week