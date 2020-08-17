LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #138 'Campus in 1940s'
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, August 17, 2020 8:00 AM

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this time with little or no sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Today we will step back into the late 1940s with a number of photos taken around campus.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
C.J. Spiller joins Clemson football staff
C.J. Spiller joins Clemson football staff
Top ACC WR opting out of 2020 season
Top ACC WR opting out of 2020 season
WATCH: Dabo Swinney's Clemson camp, scrimmage report
WATCH: Dabo Swinney's Clemson camp, scrimmage report
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week