LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #136 'Bowman Field in 1930s'
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, August 15, 2020 9:20 AM

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this time with little or no sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: This photo is a classy old photo taken in the mid-30s of Bowman Field. I like the old cars in the photos. Also, my dad might even be in that photo.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

