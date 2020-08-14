LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #135 'Clemson-SC Gameday photo in 1976'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this time with little or no sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: This is an interesting photo taken on top of the press box on the last game of the 1976 season. The Gamecocks came to town that day and Red Parker was trying to save his job. At this point in the season, a season that could only be described as "grueling," the Tigers were 2-6-2.

The good news is that the Tigers won that day 28-9. Some felt that Parker may have saved his job, but on December 1, 1976, Parker got the news that he was being shown the door. Some were surprised, most were not.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.