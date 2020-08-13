LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #134 'Greenhouse on campus'
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, August 13, 2020 9:44 AM

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Here are photos of the old greenhouse that was located on campus from the late 20s or early 30s. This greenhouse was located about where Brackett Hall is today.

Here's another photo taken close to Sikes Hall.

Here's a classic shot of Tillman too. The greenhouse would be on the left just outside of the photo.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
President Trump spoke with Trevor Lawrence about CFB this fall
President Trump spoke with Trevor Lawrence about CFB this fall
Former Clemson QB reportedly will get workout with Cardinals
Former Clemson QB reportedly will get workout with Cardinals
WATCH: Brad Scott and wife hilariously pranked by dropped newborn joke
WATCH: Brad Scott and wife hilariously pranked by dropped newborn joke
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week