LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #134 'Greenhouse on campus'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Here are photos of the old greenhouse that was located on campus from the late 20s or early 30s. This greenhouse was located about where Brackett Hall is today.

Here's another photo taken close to Sikes Hall.

Here's a classic shot of Tillman too. The greenhouse would be on the left just outside of the photo.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.